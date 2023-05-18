18 suspects, including 5 Chinese nationals nabbed in illegal mining op in Misamis Oriental–DENR

Authorities uncovered an illegal mining operation in Misamis Oriental and arrested 18 suspects, including five Chinese nationals, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reported on Thursday.

The authorities confiscated several heavy equipment used in the illegal mining operation.

The illicit operation, the DENR said, damaged some 7.6 hectares of land along the Iponan River in Opol town. Satellite imagery also showed massive excavations and forest destruction in the area.

A raid carried out by joint operatives from DENR Region 10 on Saturday, May 13, was led by Regional Executive Director Henry Adornado and DENR Undersecretary for Field Operations-Mindanao Joselin Marcus Fragada, together with personnel from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and agents of the Northeastern Mindanao Regional Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The team was also joined by members of the Philippine Army 4th Infantry Division Special Forces.

The field team of Adornado, who immediately ordered a surveillance that confirmed the illegal activities, first received reports of the illegal activities.

“I hope that the recently conducted joint operation and the succeeding monitoring and rehabilitation efforts will bring about positive changes and bring to life again the Iponan River,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a statement.

“I am calling on concerned government agencies, other stakeholders, and the communities along the Iponan River and elsewhere in the country to take consistent active measures to combat illegal mining operations in their area,” she added.

The suspects were brought to the detention facility of the NBI Northeastern Mindanao Regional Office at Capitol Compound, Cagayan de Oro City, and are now facing charges for violation of several environmental laws, including Republic Act (RA) 7942 or the Philippine Mining Act, RA 9275 or the Philippine Clean Water Act, and Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.

Adornado also explained the mining operation has no pertinent permit. An investigation is ongoing to determine who is financing the illegal activity.

The DENR’s satellite image allowed the different government agencies to monitor and observe mining sites, and confirm and track of their activities.

The DENR has been using current and emerging space science and technology applications across the country to combat illegal activities.

Early this year, the DENR partnered with the Philippine Space Agency to develop and generate maps, systems, and tools that could monitor forest areas using satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and geography.