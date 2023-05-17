Shoutout to Japan

Climate activists join forces with Doraemon, the renowned Japanese animé character, urging Japan, as the chair of the G7 Summit, to display courageous and visionary leadership.

Their objective is to ignite transformative action in finance and policy, steering them towards achieving compatibility with the 1.5ºC target by 2030.

The activists specifically call on Japan to cease financing coal and other fossil fuels, and instead swiftly redirect investments towards renewable energy sources.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





