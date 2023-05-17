Services at Qatar Visa Center: What you need to know before you visit Qatar

With some 250,000 Filipinos working in Qatar, the Gulf country remains one of the more popular destinations for Overseas Filipino Workers. Filipinos going to Qatar for work, must obtain a work visa (VRN) through their sponsor in Qatar and subsequently complete their biometric enrollment, undergo medical examinations and sign their work contracts by visiting the Qatar Visa Center in Manila, before traveling to Qatar.

Qatar Visa Centers (QVC) are operated under the mandate of the Ministry of Interior (MoI). These centers only handle administrative and non-judgmental aspects, including biometric enrollment and medical services following the requirements of the Ministry of Interior, state of Qatar.

If you’re looking to work in Qatar or are curious about the visa process, here’s a short list of Frequently Asked Questions you may use as a guide in your application process.

What is the role of Qatar Visa Center?

Qatar Visa Centers are operated under the mandate of the Ministry of Interior, the State of Qatar, Qatar Visa Centers only handle the administrative and non-judgmental aspects of the biometric enrollment and medical services as per the directives and requirements defined by MoI.

What are the services that Qatar Visa Center offers?

Qatar Visa Center services include facial image capture, iris scan, finger roll, thumbprints, palm scan, medical check-ups covering X-rays, blood checks, eye tests, vaccinations, doctor examinations, and consultations.

What is the referral process? Why do applicants need to visit partner hospitals/ labs?

Medical examinations and referrals are part of the visa process and depending on the initial visa medical examination, some applicants (Lounge/VIP included) may need to undergo paid/unpaid medical investigations following protocols set by the Qatar Ministry of Health (MoH). Applicants requiring these advanced medical investigations are referred to as Medical Referrals and such investigations are referred to as Medical Referral Tests.

Some applicants may be asked to repeat tests such as X-Rays or do further tests for several reasons and will need to visit an approved external lab or hospital. These facilities are accredited by the Philippine Department of Health and are able to conduct the required tests.

These re-tests will require applicants to revisit the center and complete the process at no additional cost to the applicant. Usually revisits only take a day, however, in special cases, several revisits may be required as medical approvals depend on a lot of factors including the applicant’s current health status, guidelines, and protocols defined by the Qatar authorities.

What are the types of Medical Referrals?

Additional X-ray images – Applicants may be required to revisit the Qatar Medical Center (QMC) for additional X-ray images based on MoH instructions. Additional lab tests – If additional lab tests are required, then blood samples are sent to external labs for further testing. External Specialist tests – Applicants may be referred to specialists at approved hospitals for further tests based on MoH guidelines (may require the collection of referral letter/ document submission)

What are the reasons for an applicant’s medical status to remain pending?

As a visa-processing center, Qatar Visa Center submits the medical test reports directly to Qatar authorities. It usually takes 10-15 business days to determine whether the applicant is FIT or UNFIT to work in Qatar. In certain cases, the respective Qatar Authorities may take longer for additional investigations which may delay the declaration of results. Applicants may track the progress of their visa application conveniently through the Track Application or Status Check section by visiting our website.

If your visa application status shows “under process” for longer than the usual processing time, you can contact QVC customer service for assistance. They will be able to provide you with more information on the status of your application and advise you on what steps to take next. As a reminder, the Qatar Visa Center and the Qatar Medical Center are not involved in the decision-making process when it comes to visa applications.

What should I do if I cannot reach QVC’s call center?

If you cannot reach QVC’s call center, you may contact them via email at info@qatarmedicalcenter.com or info.mnl@qatarvisacenter.com, or use the chat option available on the website www.qatarvisacenter.com.

Do applicants need to pay for advanced medical tests?

Yes, applicants may need to pay for advanced medical tests conducted at approved external hospitals or labs and will receive a receipt for the payment. Blood samples may be collected at the center and sent to external labs to ensure security and prevent fraud. Please note that the QVC does not offer expedited processing or guaranteed approval for a fee.

What is the Qatar Visa Center lounge service?

Our Lounges at the Qatar Visa Centers are designed for patrons who wish for more personalized service in an enhanced atmosphere. The Lounge service entitles the applicant to a one-to-one service with a dedicated staff member ensuring a prioritized biometric enrolment and medical test. To access our Lounge service, kindly inform our reception on the day of your appointment.

The Lounge service at the Qatar Visa Centers is optional and does not affect or guarantee a faster visa or medical processing by the Ministry of Interior, the State of Qatar.

Learn more about the Qatar Visa Center and how to process your visa application by visiting www.qatarvisacenter.com.