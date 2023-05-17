SEC garners third consecutive good governance award

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received the Global Good Governance (3G) award for the third consecutive year.

London-based Cambridge International Finance Advisory (IFA) conferred the SEC with the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2023 during the 8th 3G Annual Awards ceremony held in Dubai last May 8.

“We are honored to be recognized by the 3G Awards for the third consecutive year. These awards affirm the success of our strategies toward good governance and sustainability, and inspire us in the pursuit of our goal of a secure and better life for Filipinos,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“We will pursue more dialogues and collaborative efforts with our stakeholders to impart our vision on sustainability, to ensure not just the long-term success of individual corporations, but of the business sector as a whole.”

The 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award, which the SEC also received in 2022 and 2021, honors an organization that has demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate governance practices and policies and to a sustainable corporate strategy and business policy geared to creating long-term value for shareholders, strategic and problem-solving skills and competence in dealing with change.

The SEC also received the 3G Championship Award in ESG Practices, given to organizations and institutions that champion emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies while being mindful of their impact on society and aspiring for a better future.

Founded in 2016, Cambridge IFA has since presented over 150 3G awards in more than 35 categories to various individuals and institutions in more than 25 countries.