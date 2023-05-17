SCT-Silkwave partnership paves way for smart homes

INTELLIGENT homes and cities in the country are the next big things in the Philippines as Filipino-owner company Smart Citi Teknologi (SCT) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-listed firm Silkwave Inc. to pioneer the satellite broadband and digital multimedia internet in the Philippines, which will be made possible with the forthcoming completion of their new satellite worth $400 million.

“Connectivity really is the key to prosperity nowadays. We are running out of time that this is the moment and very timely to set up the Philippines to go into this digitalization process. So we should lay down the right foundation before stepping up to the next level of developing the country to become ‘Super Smart’, an ‘Intelligent Philippines,’” SCT Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mario P. Marcos told reporters in a recent press briefing held at the Manila Hotel.

Silkwave, a new generation satellite mobile data service provider, is honored to ally with SCT, an Industrial Revolution 4.0, 5.0 and 6.0 digital integrator, consultant and solution provider, for this breakthrough data delivery.

“The capability of that partnership is being able to push and stream virtually unlimited IP-based data content to billions of user devices on the ground with ubiquitous coverage and without any daily charge,” Silkwave CEO Charles C. Wong noted. “So we actually complement each other. Taking together what we have is what we called a converged network of satellites plus 5G, which we have the huge capacity of delivering mobile data to anywhere, at the same time, integrating with the existing cellular network to make it one. So this essentially is a pioneering architectural 6G.”

Their strengths can provide communities, smart cities and the government with high-speed wireless fidelity (WiFi) coupled with unlimited real-time multimedia and data services at a low cost. Doing so, SCT will combine its cutting-edge Starlink/VSAT Internet broadband with Silkwave’s Asia-Asia-Star L-band mobile multimedia broadcasting satellite that covers the whole of Asia via the set up in every village and smart cities of a unicasting fast internet mesh network. This will bring last-mile wireless connectivity to all Filipino households within 20- to 30-kilometer radius of the community center with unprecedented efficiency and economies of scale.

“So one of the solutions we hope to provide the Philippines is a last-mile digital connectivity utilizing the satellite, and also integrating other satellites so that it provides holistic package of broadband and also digital services,” he said of their satellite that can deliver low-cost universal data.

Both partners will, likewise, propose to the Philippine government the L-band connectivity to give the best satellite mobile broadcasting/multi-casting services for crucial public missions and national security. Per Wong, their satellite can actually penetrate even during the most extreme hurricane and typhoon seasons. This way, establishments and households can better prepare for any eventuality that may cause damage to lives and properties.

The Marine Department can harness its real time, accurate climate forecasts and updates to give early warnings; deliver efficient, apt and quick disaster response prior, during or after calamities or national emergencies; latest weather information for ships and boats; and cascade relevant broadcasting, education, healthcare and welfare data to the public.

Adhering initially to Asia-Star’s “Proof of Concept,” Marcos revealed their pilot test of the L-band WiFi and it’s beneficial connectivity services in provincial, urban and island areas nationwide. He also bared a possible collaboration with the government to streamline and formalize the different strategic services and long-term arrangements supported by the completion and launch of their second satellite “Silkwave-1” by 2025. Replacing Asia-Star, it boasts of 100 times connectivity speed, broader reach, and high power-level to do the mass market rollout.

“In this way, we can address and we can meet our goal to complete the digital infrastructure of the Philippines. And if we did it, of course, we can copy paste this system to our neighboring countries, and we are the leader in this kind of technology. So this is very important. I want a voluntary participation of the government so that we can really move on and we can say we are already ready for digitalization,” Marcos stressed.