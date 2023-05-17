Rep. Villafuerte urges DOH and DBM to settle Covid pay for 20,304 HCWs

A senior lawmaker on Wednesday called out the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the delayed release of Covid-19 allowances for 20,304 health-care workers (HCWs).

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, in a news statement, said the DOH and DBM should manage to scour the national budget for funds and tweak budgetary procedures to finally release almost P2 billion in delayed allowances of medical frontliners.

Villafuerte was one of the authors of Republic Act (RA) 11712 that granted such extra pay to HCWs.

Citing a United Private Hospital Unions of the Philippines (UPHUP) report, Villafuerte revealed 20,304 HCWs have yet to receive their mandated Covid-19 allowances and other benefits totaling P1.94 billion dating back from October 2021 onwards.

The UPHUP was reported recently in the media that the arrears totaled P1.84 billion—comprising One Covid-19 allowance (OCA) worth P985.6 million; P737.5 million worth of health emergency allowance (HEA); special risk allowance (SRA) totaling 16.8 million; and meals, accommodation and transportation (MAT) benefits reaching P6.7 million.

The intended HCW-beneficiaries are working in 23 private hospitals in Metro Manila and in Batangas, Cavite, Cebu and Davao del Sur, according to the UPHUP report.

Villafuerte said one of the options being eyed by the DOH to speed up the release of the Covid-19 allowances and other benefits for HCWs is to amend its joint administrative order with the DBM by tapping authorized government depository banks to clear the way to the direct payment of the OCA and other benefits to the medical frontliners.

Citing DOH data, the UPHUP claimed that P26.9 billion or 64 percent of the P41.9 billion set aside under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) had been released thus far by the government.

Under RA 11712, HCWs are entitled to a monthly HEA equivalent to P3,000 for health workers in low-risk areas; P6,000 for those in moderate-risk areas; and P9,000 for medical frontliners in high-risk places.

HCWs are supposed to receive the benefits for the duration of the state of the calamity attributed to the pandemic.

Then President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 929 on March 16, 2020 declaring a six-month state of calamity across the country because of Covid-19.

The state of calamity was then extended by Mr. Duterte for a year up to September 12, 2021 under Proclamation No. 1021, and again for one more year up to September 12, 2022 under Proclamation No. 1218.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended the state of calamity till end-December 2022 when it lapsed in September last year, and announced that HCWs would continue to receive their Covid-19 allowances even if the state of calamity was no longer extended in 2023.

Villafuerte said he was holding to its word the DOH, which, in a May 7 statement on the occasion of National Health Workers’ Day, committed to “continuously exert all efforts in disbursing the benefits and allowances of HCWs in both the public and private sectors, providing scholarships and other professional opportunities.”

Villafuerte said the DOH and DBM should resolve this issue of delayed releases in light of the President’s avowed support to improve the working conditions of medical frontliners.