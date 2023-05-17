Radisson seeks new partners to expand footprint in PHL

THE Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) is looking to expand the number of properties it will manage in the Philippines, outside of the recently-signed agreement with a leading local hotel developer.

The international hospitality chain also intends to bring in its Radisson Collection, its luxury lifestyle brand, according to Ramzy Fenianos, the company’s Chief Development Officer for the Asia-Pacific. “A brand that we would be keen to develop further in the Philippines would be the Radisson Collection… a luxury lifestyle collection of hotels and resorts, boasting unique locations in each destination,” he told the BusinessMirror.

“These iconic properties are based on the pillars of authentic local influence, living design, and a vibrant social scene and enable guests to enjoy the benefits of an aspirational lifestyle. The brand is created to unlock owner value, the brand offers opportunities for exploring hotel collections in premium market categories while connecting with affluent travelers,” he added.

Resorts eyed in key leisure destinations

With their newly expanded development office in the country, RHG is actively looking for partnerships with other hotel developers. “We’re active in the market and having conversations with owners to launch hotels across our brands in key cities and some of the most beautiful destinations across the country,” he averred. “Our dynamic business model and clear brand architecture allow us to work with owners to ensure that we support them in the best way possible to suit their assets. As for our entire footprint in the Philippines, we are looking to triple our current portfolio in the next five years,” said Fenianos.

He said the group is sizing up “mature markets” in key cities in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao for its city hotels. “For resort hotels, we will expand our presence in top-tier leisure destinations in the country such as Boracay, Mactan, Bohol, and Palawan.”

But he underscored that RHG is “not ruling out opportunities to establish resorts in destinations near Metro Manila, such as Batangas and Cavite, which have been gaining popularity due to their accessibility.”

Potential of Cebu

The group is opening Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue in 2024, a project with Cebu Landmasters Inc., targeting the growing millennial market. The RHG executive explained the 146-room hotel will feature a “bold design, stylish spaces and seamless connectivity…along with two F&B [food and beverage] outlets.”

RHG believes in Cebu City because of its “tourism potential,” said Fenianos. “As one of the country’s most popular destinations with stretches of fine, white-sanded beaches, world-famous diving spots, and ample outdoor activities, Cebu City is a popular destination for both international and domestic tourism.”

Prior to the pandemic, Cebu City attracted 1.4 million, and is forecast to welcome 1.8 million this year, “Indicating the vast potential of the market to rebound.” Aside from the pandemic, the province of Cebu was also lashed by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in December 2021, which damaged many hotels and resorts along its coastline.

The Brussels-based RHG recently signed a Master Development Agreement with SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. for the management of 14 more hotels that the latter will build. Among these is the 516-room dual-branded property in Cebu City under the Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson brand, which is slated to open in 2027. RHG also manages Radisson Blu Cebu. (See, “SM to spend P15B for 14 new hotels till 2028,” in the BusinessMirror, April 26, 2023.)