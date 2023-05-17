Radar system maintenance ‘successful’

The corrective maintenance of the country’s radar system on Wednesday was “successful” with no flight disruptions during the activity scheduled from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported.

The corrective maintenance at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC), which seeks to replace the uninterruptible power supply and upgrade the air traffic management system (ATMS), was finished in an hour and 13 minutes, CAAP added.

No disruptions were reported but it can be recalled that Clark International Airport earlier said four regional flights were affected by the scheduled maintenance, while AirAsia Philippines announced the cancellation of six domestic flights and the retiming of two flights set on May 17.

The activity had no impact on flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and normal operations resumed at 3:20 a.m.

Manila’s Runway 13/31, which enables other means of communication between pilots and the Control Tower, was utilized during the maintenance activity.

The Philippine Airlines reported that all its scheduled flights via Manila were able to land and depart during the system maintenance.

Meanwhile, CAAP said continuous monitoring and fine tuning of the Communications Navigation Surveillance Systems and Air Navigation Service are being undertaken to ensure the unimpeded operations of airports throughout the country.

“CAAP extends its appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of various aviation stakeholders, highlighting the importance of seamless air traffic management in compliance to the highest standards of safety and efficiency,” it said. PNA

