Puregold Tindahan ni Aling Puring brings brands straight to sari-sari stores

While makers of all consumer goods aspire to see their products lining the shelves of supermarkets and display racks at shopping malls, they also know that a reliable indicator of success is out there in the streets.

Small urban and rural communities are often considered the final frontier of brand distribution and recall, because patronage by the masses means a product has successfully turned into a cultural staple. But achieving this level of nationwide acceptance can be tricky, even for the most successful of brands.

Thankfully, Puregold’s Tindahan ng Aling Puring (TNAP) program bridges the gap between the brands and the masses through our neighborhood sari-sari stores.

At the TNAP Convention, big brands will be able to sell their fast-moving items at huge discounts, conduct daily seminars, and give freebies through games.

Today, over 1.1 million sari-sari stores across the country have become fixtures in the everyday lives of Filipinos. Thus, if a brand can make it to the sari-sari stores, they can make it out there. And a direct connection to these sari-sari stores is precisely what Puregold can provide brands through the Tindahan ni Aling Puring program.

The program, which was designed to give bulk discounts and financial aid opportunities to sari-sari store owners, also has massive benefits for brands and suppliers. Through its seminars and mixers, among others, the TNAP program allows brands to directly connect with the over 800,000 TNAP members nationwide, including thousands of sari-sari store owners.

One such event is the upcoming Tindahan ng Aling Puring Convention which will be held this May 18, 19 & 20, where brands will be able to sell their fast-moving items at huge discounts; conduct daily seminars; give away freebies and host games while allowing them to network with eager business owners including sari-sari store operators. The convention will allow Puregold to engage with small to medium business owners and further widen their reach to sari-sari stores all across the country.

Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club, Inc., believes that their annual Sari-Sari Store Negosyo Convention is a way to further implement Tindahan ni Aling Puring’s mandate to foster relations between big brands and sari-sari stores.

“We’re proud and blessed to have grown the Aling Puring program to what it is today, and be able to help both big brands and thriving small business owners,” says Co. “At the end of the day, the success of Filipino business is the success of us all. And we’re gratified to keep holding this convention and make brands and sari-sari stories grow by developing mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Big FMCG companies such as Nestle, URC, Unilever, P&G, San Miguel, Monde Nissin, Century Pacific, Coca-Cola, Del Monte, Globe, Gcash, Kojiesan and Nutri-Asia, among others, are some of the big names that will be participating in the convention. Puregold hopes that the relationships between these big brands and the sari-sari stores will continue to flourish through the years.