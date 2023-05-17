NBI files murder charges against suspended Rep. Teves over Gov. Degamo’s assassination

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday formally filed multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder and multiple attempted murder charges against suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. who is accused of masterminding the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last March 4.

The filing of charges came more than two months after the brutal attack at Degamo’s residence in Pamplona town that also killed nine others.

It has also been more than two months since Teves left the country to undergo stem cell treatment but refused to return, citing threats to his life.

His bid to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste was earlier rejected and he was given five days to leave the country.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla disclosed Tuesday that Teves might return to the country on Wednesday, according to Remulla’s “reliable source” but this did not happen.

Aside from the Degamo murder case, Teves is also facing preliminary investigation before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for multiple murder charges for the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog and two others, as well as complaints of illegal possession of firearms.

Teves denied all the said accusations and pleaded to authorities to look for other possible angles in the killing.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio welcomed the filing of charges against his client before the DOJ but countered Remulla’s statement that the case against the suspended lawmaker would be airtight.

Topacio pointed to various reports of possible recantation of several suspects who were supposed to turn witnesses against Teves.

“It’s ongoing right now. The NBI is here already. I was told by NBI Director Medardo de Lemos that they were coming over to file the complaint,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told reporters.

Remulla said it was only Teves who was named in the complaint since the investigation is still ongoing as for other suspects.

The DOJ has yet to release a copy of the complaint.

Earlier, Remulla said Teves acted as the “executive producer” in the Degamo killing.

The DOJ has already indicted 11 suspects for Degamo’s murder.

They are now facing trial for multiple murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder for the victims who sustained serious injuries and three (four counts) of attempted murder for the victims who sustained non-fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, the DOJ defended his claim on Teves’ possible return to the country, saying that the lawmaker already secured an airplane ticket for his return flight.

“We have sources who tell us his movements. We will not release it if we do not have reasonable ground to believe that something is going to happen,” he said.

Remulla added that Teves’ continued refusal to return is an indication of guilt.

“Well, flight is an indication of guilt. By any language, by any jurisdiction, legal system. It is an indication of guilt,” he said.

Teves ‘hitman’ nabbed in Camp Crame

A policeman tagged by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) as an alleged “hitman” for the Teves family had been arrested inside Camp Crame on Tuesday, the CIDG said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

A member of the Teves family, suspended Rep. Teves Jr., has been named as the alleged mastermind behind the gruesome killing of Governor Degamo.

The CIDG said Staff Sgt. Noel Santa Ana Alabata Jr. was arrested by its operatives in front of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Building (PDEG) inside Camp Crame in Quezon City.

CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the policeman was not arrested in relation to the killing of Degamo, but by virtue of two arrest warrants for attempted murder and attempted homicide that were issued by two courts in Dumaguete City.

Alabata was taken to the CIDG office where he now awaits commitment orders from the two local courts.

The CIDG said in its statement the policeman was formerly assigned in the Visayas where he had also allegedly been used by the Teves family to kill business rivals.

“The accused was formerly assigned to PDEG [Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group] R6 [Region 6] and allegedly used by the Teves as a hitman for a certain ‘Ong,’ a rival of the Teveses in their business,” Caramat said.

“Our verification is ongoing on the accused who was tagged as gunman of the Teveses to know if he is involved in other cases. We will be fair on all the information that we would obtain to ensure that justice will prevail,” Caramat added in the statement.

The DOJ tagged Rep. Teves in the killing of Degamo, who was murdered by former military personnel-turned gunmen inside his compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental on March 4 this year. Teves however denied any involvement in the killing. Nine others also died during the attack, while 17 others were wounded. With Rene Acosta

