Megaworld plans to open Pampanga hotel in 2028

Megaworld Corp. the property development arm of businessman Andrew Tan, on Tuesday said it is building its first-ever hotel in the northern part of Luzon, which will rise inside its 35.6-hectare Capital Town in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Rising as the fifth property under the Savoy Hotel brand of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, Savoy Hotel Capital Town will be located along San Fernando Boulevard inside Capital Town in an area that will have the most concentration of tourists and guests in the township.

It will rise near the soon-to-rise Capital Mall and will be surrounded by residential condominiums, office developments, and the iconic Plaza Pasudeco.

“The emerging tourism scene in this side of Pampanga is evident with the overwhelming support we are receiving from locals and guests coming to our township,” said Eugene Em Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing of Megaworld Pampanga.

The property will open in 2028 and will be the 19th hotel property launched by the group.

The 16-story hotel will offer a total of 374 rooms, with varied room categories ranging from twin suites, queen suites, specially-abled twin and queen Suites, junior Suites, executive suites and family suites.

“Savoy Hotel Capital Town will be the first hotel property of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts in the North, and we are excited to bring the Savoy Hotel brand to the Pampanga capital as it is our award-winning hotel brand today. Having a hotel in Capital Town will surely boost local tourism in this historic city,” Cleofe Albiso, managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts said.

Savoy Hotel Capital Town will have 4 food and beverage outlets, which include a specialty restaurant, a 112-seater all-day dining restaurant with alfresco areas, a Zabana bar and lounge, and a pool grill bar with outdoor dining that can host up to 60 people. It will also have a gift shop, as well as several other retail spaces on the ground floor.

On the second floor of the hotel, guests will find a high-ceiling ballroom that comes with pre-function areas and can hold up to 160 persons. There are also 3 function rooms that can accommodate up to 108 people combined, meeting rooms, a business center, and an executive lounge exclusively for VIPs and guests booked in the larger suites.

Among other amenities guests can find at the third floor include a fitness center, a kid’s club, and a pool deck with adult and kiddie pools, an activity lawn, outdoor landscaped areas, a reading nook, and a hammock yard or lounge area.