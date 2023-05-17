Make your summer extra bright with SM Megamall’s Mega 5-Day Sale

Planning your summer getaway? Don’t worry because SM Megamall has got your back with the much-awaited Mega 5-Day Sale on May 17-21, 2023!

Get ready to complete your summer essentials list without breaking the bank. Here are some goodies you shouldn’t miss:

Brighten up your Instagram feed with these #SummerOOTD staples: Uniqlo’s Ines De La Fressange Cotton Dress, Forever 21’s Ladder Cutout One-Piece Suit and All Flip Flops’ Slim Sakura Flip Flops.

For footwear options, Toni Pons’ Classic Unisex Espadrilles add a splash of vibrant color to your entire look without compromising comfort, while New Balance’s Fuel Cell Propel Sneakers have got you covered for all those long walks you’ll be taking!

Don’t forget to give your skin the protection it needs, especially while you’re out and about under the sun. Check out Drunk Elephant’s Umbra Sheer Sunscreen which is loaded with potent antioxidants.

Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia , *P10,700; Ever wondered where to get that lightweight and chic style beach towel? Roxy has the most adorable reversible beach towels that are perfect for your next vacay! Roxy’s Sand of Love Beach Towel, *P4,453.00; Travel Basic Ciao Vera Suitcase, Retail Price: P2,599′ A versatile suitcase staple perfect for a quick weekend getaway! Save 50% off and get it for only *P1,299. It has ABS material, airplane wheels, and fits your travel kits with extra space for take home souvenirs with its size of 48cm(H) x 22cm(W) x 34cm(L); Summer tote bags that merge style and function. Match your beach outfits with Monki’s crochella tote Bag. It comes with 4 bright colors: pool blue, lime, pink, and yellow, *P1,447.80 each.

A hot pick this summer is Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia. This floral, fresh, and delicately sweet scent, is a perfect match for the warm weather vibe.

Roxy’s Sand of Love Beach Towel, on the other hand, is among the brand’s reversible and lightweight beach towels that are great for the beach or pool, so you won’t have to worry about excess baggage!

And when it comes to baggage, SM Megamall is packed with options including the Travel Basic Ciao Vera Suitcase, which is roomy enough to fit even those souvenirs and pasalubong! For all your summer essentials, Monki’s Crochella Tote Bag is perfect for any summer outfit.

Get ready to shop at the Mega 5-Day Sale on May 17-21? Follow @smmegamall on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more recommendations and updates!