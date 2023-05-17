JCI Manila reinforces support for cerebral palsy awareness

PREMIERE leadership development organization JCI Manila has strengthened its support for cerebral palsy awareness by launching a three-part book series that would help more people understand the condition and provide support for families of those born with it.

The three books, written by Kimberly Pauig and illustrated by Yvan Limson, were launched during a symposium hosted by JCI Manila at the San Andres Sports Complex. During the event, speakers discussed the Bobath method and developmental pediatrics pertaining to cerebral palsy.

JCI Manila has supported the advocacy for increased cerebral palsy awareness through its own Project-CPAG (Cerebral Palsy Awareness Group) under the Golden Heart initiative since 2015.

“The main objectives of this event are for CP warriors [patients] and their families to have access to relevant medical practices and practitioners through the publication of a book highlighting the Bobath Approach,” said Bobbit Castro, JCI-Manila CPAG chairman.

The event attendees included 100 CP warriors and their families, partner institutions The Vanguard Academy and Metropolitan Medical Center, students from the University of Perpetual Help, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, and Universidad de Manila, and JCI Manila officers and members.

The symposium was a Discussion on the Bobath Approach. Bobath is a physiotherapy treatment that aims to improve movement and mobility in patients with damage to their central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Many physiotherapists use Bobath in the rehabilitation of patients with cerebral palsy. For the symposium, the panelists were Dr. Pablo Beleen, a renowned international specialist in treating cerebral palsy and pediatric rehabilitation; and Dr. Alexis De Leon Reyes, a pioneering developmental and behavioral pediatrician.

JCI Manila is launching the easy-read three-part book series in collaboration with Dr. Pablo Beleen, a renowned international specialist in the treatment of cerebral palsy and pediatric rehabilitation; and CP Cares, an empowered CP community composed of patients (CP Warriors) and their families.

The first book, Ang Kapa ni Rafa, focuses on raising awareness about cerebral palsy and showcases the daily life of a patient. The second book, Bakit Mahilig sa Dagat si Nanay?, is told from the perspective of the families of patients; while the third one, Pupunta sa Dagat si Rafa, narrates how it takes a village and a lot of compassion to help provide the best life cerebral palsy patients can have.

The event was presented by JCI Manila with the City of Manila, One Manila Organization, Office of the Honorable Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, Sonera Industrial Group Inc., Royalty88manufacturing, Ricoh Philippines, and PalawanPay.