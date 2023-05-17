Editorial Cartoon May 17, 2023

Image credits: Serezniy | Dreamstime.com
Can PHL agri sector feed 113-M Pinoys?
The Food Price Index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations could cause jitters for countries dependent on food imports like the Philippines. The benchmark index of international food commodity prices rose in April for the first time in a year. According to FAO, this was caused by higher quotations for sugar, meat, and rice—three food items that the Philippines buys from other countries in huge quantities.