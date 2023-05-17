BIR allows monthly VAT filing, payment

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced recently that Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. Issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 52-2023 last May 10, 2023, giving VAT-registered taxpayers the option file and pay Value-Added Tax (VAT) on a monthly basis using “BIR Form 2550M.”

“Taxpayers have the option to file and pay their VAT on a monthly basis with no penalties. This would improve our goal of excellent taxpayer’s service. My aim is not only a goal-oriented BIR, but also a service-oriented one. Again, I welcome all comments, suggestions and feedback from our dear taxpayers. I want to create a conducive avenue for our compliant VAT taxpayers, and of course reduce their financial burden,” Lumagui was quoted in a statement as saying.

Republic Act 10963 or the Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) law, removed the monthly filing of VAT returns.

“Beginning January 1, 2023, the filing and payment required under this subsection shall be done within twenty-five (25) days following the close of each taxable quarter,” the Train law’s provision read.

However, the BIR said there were numerous requests coming from taxpayers that they be allowed to file their VAT returns and pay the corresponding tax dues on a monthly basis.

Hence, it said Lumagui issued RMC 52-2023.

“It was emphasized in the said Circular that there will be no penalties imposed when a VAT-registered person opts to switch from monthly filing of VAT returns to quarterly filing, or vice versa,” the BIR statement read. “Despite this leniency imposed by the Commissioner, the filing of ‘BIR Form 2550Q’ and payment of VAT must still be made within 25 days following the close of each taxable quarter.”

But for “BIR Form 2550M,” there shall be no prescribed deadline, the agency said.

“The BIR is a fair agency. Taxpayers now have the option of monthly VAT filing and payment. But do not take advantage of our leniency by using fake transactions in your VAT returns. Our ‘National Task Force-Run After Fake Transactions’ will audit your business,” Lumagui warned tax dodgers through the statement. “I will make sure that criminal charges will be pressed against you.”