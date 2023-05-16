Taekwondo ends campaign with 4 more podium finishes

PHNOM PENH—Taekwondo jins bagged four bronze medals on Tuesday to cap a successful 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign.

Joseph Chua (men’s -65 kgs), Dave Cea (men’s -80 kgs ), Baby Dessica Canabal (women’s -53 kgs) and Laila Delo (women’s -67 kgs) made the podium for a 6-gold, 1-silver and 8-bronze medal finish for Team Philippines.

The Filipinos easily surpassed their 2-5-3 gold-silver-bronze tally last year in Hanoi.

“Our team performed better compared to the last Vietnam SEA Games,” head of delegation Rocky Samson said.

Leading the gold medal rush were poomsae champs Patrick Perez (men’s individual), Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Nicole Labayne and Aidine Laxa (women’s team) and kyorugi rulers Kurt Barbosa (men’s finweight), Arven Alcantara (men’s featherweight), Samuel Morrison (men’s middleweight) and Elaine Alora (women’s middleweight).

Perez accounted for the lone silver in partnership with Ian Corton and Joaquin Tuzon in the recognized poomsae men’s team event.

Other bronze medalists were Ninobla and Corton (recognized poomsae mixed pair), Jeordan Dominguez, Darius Venerable, Justin Macario, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo and Zyka Angelica Santiago (freestyle mixed team), Veronica Garces (women’s -45kg), Nicole McCann (women’s -57kg).

The jins more than lived up to expectations.

“We were targeting four golds—at least two in poomsae and two in kyorugi,” Samson said. Jun Lomibao