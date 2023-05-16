Sweet deal: SRA gets DA OK to import 150,000 MT of sugar

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has approved the importation at least 150,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

“The 150,000 MT [is the] maximum number, if needed. But the actual volume schedules and details for that importation will be decided at the end of [the] milling [season]…which will close on May 30, maybe more or less. It depends on the supply of sugarcane,” SRA Acting Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona told reporters on Tuesday.

“Normally, when we start milling we should have 240,000 MT buffer stocks…,” he added.

“What will happen if we don’t have buffer stock? The prices will surely go up. The position of local sugar now is in the better consumption,” Azcona explained.

He also assured the planned importation will be open to all traders.

Meanwhile, Manuel Lamata, president of the United Sugar Producers Federation of the Philippines said, “I approve, retail prices are still high. Imports should be increased to lower the price. Besides, the harvesting is over. No damage to the farmers. Good for the consumers.”

For his part, Butch Lozande, secretary general of National Federation of Sugar Workers said, “I learned yesterday that there is a plan to import an additional 150,000 MT of sugar. We vehemently oppose this new importation.”

“Not even everyone has imported the full 450,000 MT and will import 150,000 MT. For us, the extra importation is an extra commission for the DA and SRA officials who [will] sign its approval and an extra billion in income for the complicit sugar traders, while the price of sugar in the retail markets in our country does not decrease,” he added.

On May 15, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved the additional importation of sugar following the recommendation of the SRA to stabilize the price and boost the country’s stock.

“We agreed to additional importation of sugar to stabilize the prices. Maximum amount will be 150,000 MT but probably less,” the President said after the meeting with SRA officials headed by Azcona.

“The exact amount will be determined once we have determined the exact amount of supply, which will come at the end of this month,” Marcos, who is also the concurrent DA chief, said.

SRA forecast inventory showed that the country will have a negative ending stock of 552,835 MT by the end of August 2023, the end of the milling season, and importation of another 100,000 MT to 150,000 MT of sugar is necessary to avert a shortfall.

The SRA said that as of May 7, 2023, the country has sufficient supply of raw sugar with a beginning stock of 160,000 MT.

However, the country will still need to import an additional 100,000 MT to 150,000 MT of sugar by this year because the expected local production of 2.4 million MT (MMT) and the 440,000 MT allowed to be imported under SO 6, s. 2022-2023 as well as the 64,050 MT under the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) mechanism will not be able to cover the 3.1 MMT demand.

Azcona also told the President that with the issuance of SO 6, sugar farmers are happy because they are benefiting from the stable farm-gate price of raw sugar, which is averaging at P62/kg for the current calendar year (CY).

It is higher than the P38/kg average farm-gate price in CY 2021-2022.

In order to improve productivity, Marcos said he also approved moving of the start of the milling season from August to September this year.

“That’s important for the corresponding increase in production by approximately 10 percent,” Marcos said.

Azcona said opening the milling season in September might improve raw sugar recovery because it will minimize the milling of young canes.

He also ordered the SRA to expedite block-farming initiatives to also increase production.

Block farming is a system by which small farm lots are consolidated into at least a 30 hectare-block farm. There are currently 21 block farms in the country averaging at least 40 hectares each.