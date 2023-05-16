Stars of Puregold Channel’s ‘Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile’ to attend sari-sari store negosyo convention

Brilliant star power is set to light up Puregold’s upcoming Tindahan ni Aling Puring Convention on May 18, 19, and 20, with a posse of entertainment celebrities expected to show up at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, the event’s venue. Entertainment celebrities such as David Licauco, Yassi Pressman, Jane de Leon, Francine Diaz, BINI, BGYO, and more are set to make their presence felt.

Attending as well will be Wilbert Ross and Yukii Takahashi, lead actors of Puregold Channel’s latest digital series, “Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile”. The tandem will be joined by other cast members at a press conference on May 18 that will discuss Puregold’s newest project in its retailtainment portfolio.

The Puregold Sari-Sari Store Negosyo Convention is an annual gathering of thousands of Aling Puring members from all over the country, with over 30,000 small business owners signing up for the event. Featuring the theme “Sari-Saring Saya, Sari-Saring Benta,” the convention marks the company’s milestone of amassing 800,000 small business owners nationwide. These are the establishment’s primary customers—sari-sari store owners, bulk buyers, online sellers, caterers, and operators of karinderyas, canteens, and bakeries.

Aling Puring members enjoy perks and privileges that help them grow and expand their businesses. At the forthcoming Puregold Sari-Sari Store Negosyo Convention, for instance, they will be spurred to engage with some of the country’s brightest business minds at free seminars; enjoy value-for-money deals; and get instant freebies.

“Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile” airs on the YouTube Puregold Channel every Saturday as part of the brand’s portfolio of retailtainment projects. The company’s retailtainment concept stresses on connecting to viewers online with riveting, relatable stories.

The series tells the story of Bryce (Wilbert Ross), a young video game enthusiast who ventures into the local dating scene with virtual wingman Angge (Yukii Takahashi). Totally relatable are the comedic, kilig-worthy situations that ensue as Bryce and Angge form a bond online and later sense a strong chemistry between them.

Wilbert Ross cheerfully looks forward to this year’s TNAP convention as he anticipates seeing the show’s ardent fans up close. “Sobrang grateful talaga ako for the opportunity na binigay ng Puregold to be a leading man,” said Ross. “Kaya sobrang excited na rin ako na magpasalamat ng personal sa mga fans namin sa TNAP Convention.”

Also in attendance will be the show’s supporting cast that includes Kat Galang (Genski), Migs Almendras (Ketch), Marissa Sanchez (Bessy), Star Orjaliza (Yaya Aimee), Moi Marcampo (Chili Anne), TJ Valderrama (Cyrus), and Anjo Resurreccion (Jerry).

Two of the creative visionaries behind the series—producer and award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig and Victor Villanueva, the director of the show—will be at the event as well. Cahilig will share some thoughts during the press conference.

Villanueva, meanwhile, speaks on his continued collaboration with Puregold. “It’s a thrill to have the chance to keep telling stories for my fellow Filipinos,” he said. “Puregold understands the kind of entertainment that touches everyday people, and it’s a great honor to continue working with them to bring these stories to life.”

Vincent Co, President of Puregold Inc., emphasizes that this is an exciting opportunity for fans of the show. “Viewers have so far shown a warm and enthusiastic reception to ‘Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile,’ he points out. “This is a great chance for them to see members of the cast, live and in person, and check out what makes the series a must-see entertainment.”

Do you want FREE entertainment? Subscribe now to Puregold Channel on YouTube. For more updates, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and Twitter, and @puregoldph on TikTok.