Sarah G supports Matteo Guidicelli’s big career move

TOUTED as Philippine pop superstar, Sarah Geronimo is ecstatic that her celebrity husband Matteo Guidicelli is on to a new career adventure. Guidicelli has officially signed with GMA Network and has given his nod to exciting shows that the media conglomerate, specifically in the news and public affairs division the network has prepared for him.

“I am very happy for my husband as he takes on a new journey, doing something that he has always wanted to do. Answered prayer din itong career move nya kasi pinag-dasal talaga namin. Alam ko pong magiging masaya po sya sa mga programang gagawin nya and I support him wholeheartedly,” she told us.

Guidicelli enthused: “My wife is very excited for me. Bagay daw sa akin dito sa public affairs. We are in that phase in our lives that we like to do something that is not about us anymore but something that serves a bigger purpose. My wife is all out in her support for me, and this big step that I have taken.”

GMA News and Public Affairs first vice president Nessa Valdellon shared that Guidicelli will be on board the morning show Unang Hirit right away, and will also be one of the main stars of the new action drama series The Black Rider.

“Matteo will also be hosting sports specials for our Synergy team and he will also be assigned documentary specials that the public affairs team will be working on in the months to come. It took almost a year for Matteo to be finally a Kapuso and we are all excited to have him with us.”

For his part, Guidicelli describes the attention and love he is getting from his new home studio as “overwhelming. I am incredibly touched by their warm welcome, their hospitality and their kindness. I have never felt this kind of welcome at work.”

He added, “Four years ago, I told myself that I should start choosing my projects wisely, projects that will uplift the Filipino people and tell the stories of the Filipino people. So it think this is a perfect platform and the perfect venue to do it. I am also very excited to do my share in uplifting the Filipino spirit which happens to be one of the network’s core values. I think that has also been my advocacy when I joined the army a few years ago. I am excited to show the world, through the documentaries that I will be working on, how beautiful, resilient and unique we are as a people and share the beauty of our country to as many as possible.”

It’s actually a return of sorts for Guidicelli in GMA. “Ten years ago, I actually was working with GMA for three months, while I was on vacation from my college studies in Chicago, I was part of SOP, the weekend show,” he volunteered.

Guidicelli believes that good things happen to those who wait.

“The negotiations took some time and my wife and I have been praying for wisdom to make the right decision while waiting for the right doors to open. All I can say is that it’s worth the wait and there couldn’t be a better time than now. You know, life often brings us to certain moments and situations where we find a newer or deeper purpose, so we’ll know the meaning of what we really want to do, and we are given platforms on how we can use our influence to be of service to other people. I am just so excited to start this new chapter in my career.”