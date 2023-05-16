San Miguel reports strong Q1 results

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Monday said its net income rose 27 percent in the first quarter of the year to P17.73 billion from the previous year’s P13.94 billion on strong sales across its businesses.

Revenues went up by 9 percent to P346.72 billion from the previous year’s P316.76 billion, bolstered by higher volumes coming from Petron Corp., San Miguel Brewery Inc. and SMC Infrastructure.

“Our strong first quarter results reflect our commitment to execute well on our strategic priorities as we navigated through a very challenging environment. With raw material prices expected to stabilize, we are confident we can deliver an even better performance in the coming months,” San Miguel President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc.’s net income grew 8 percent to P9.87 billion from the previous P9.15 billion.

Consolidated revenues grew 12 percent to P93.18 billion from the previous year’s P83.05 billion brought about by robust growth in beer volumes, combined with higher selling prices across the beer, spirits and food divisions.

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.’s off-take volumes for the quarter ended at 4,657 gigawatt hour, 33 percent lower than last year, due mainly to the absence of natural gas supply to the Ilijan power plant.

Operating income reached P7.6 billion, up 12 percent from previous year on the back of better margins on its available net capacity. Net income grew 177 percent to P5.3 billion from the previous P1.92 billion due to net foreign exchange gains recognized this year.

Petron, meanwhile, had a net income of P3.4 billion, down by 6 percent from the previous year’s P3.6 billion.

Consolidated commercial sales grew 13 percent owing to increased demand from the aviation sector.

SMC Infrastructure sustained its growth momentum, with combined average daily traffic volumes for the quarter increasing by 23 percent. This was driven by the resumption of on-site work, in-person classes, and tourism-related travel. Consolidated revenues reached P8.17 billion, 31 percent higher than last year’s P6.32 billion. Operating income soared 82 percent to P4.48 billion from the previous P2.46 billion.

San Miguel’s cement business, under San Miguel Equity investments Inc., posted significant growth in the first quarter following the acquisition of Eagle Cement Corp. last December.

Consolidated revenues tripled to P10.34 billion from P3.22 billion in the previous year. Operating income reached P1.3 billion a four-fold increase from the previous year’s 293 million.

