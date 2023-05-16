Remulla’s ‘reliable source’ says Rep. Teves might return to PHL Wednesday

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday disclosed the possibility of suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves returning to the country today (Wednesday).

Remulla shared this at a hastily called news conference where he said the information came from a very reliable source who “may have access to flight data into the country.”

“He’s usually a very reliable source for those who come in and out of the country,” Remulla said.

In anticipation of Teves’ return, Remulla said law enforcement agencies have already been placed on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident upon his arrival.

But Remulla clarified that Teves will not be arrested considering that there is no standing warrant of arrest against him yet.

“Law enforcement agencies have been placed on alert so he can be secured properly. So, we would not be surprised by the arrival,” Remulla explained.

Remulla said the notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization also known as Interpol could have prompted Teves to consider returning to the country.

“He’s already on Interpol notice and things are becoming more difficult for Mr. Teves to go around. That’s what was told to me by my reliable source,” the justice chief said.

“He will likely return, most probably because it’s difficult to go around the world now when you’re already on Interpol notice and it’s already known in Asean that he’s a subject of designation as a terrorist. So, things have become more difficult I suppose,” he added.

Remulla said he would welcome Teves’ return in case it pushes through considering that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to formally file a complaint against him also on Wednesday in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others last March 4.

He said Teves’ return would give the latter an opportunity to formally answer the cases against him.

“It means he can answer the process of law. If a case is filed against him tomorrow then it can be immediately served to him, that can run accordingly and the cases be resolved by the panel of prosecutors based on his counter affidavit,” Remulla said.

Teves, who has denied any involvement in the Degamo killing, has yet to return to the country after going to the United States last February 28 to undergo stem cell treatment.

He was supposed to return on March 9 but failed to do so, prompting the House leadership to eventually suspend him.

Remulla earlier reported that Teves tried to apply for political asylum in Timor Leste but it was denied.