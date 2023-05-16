PHL, Australia begin Army-to-Army ‘Kasangga’ exercise in Tanay, Rizal

The Philippine Army (PA) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) began on Monday their month-long Army-to-Army exercise at the compound of the 2nd Infantry Division in Tanay, Rizal.

One hundred fourteen Filipino soldiers and 43 Australian personnel are joining the training dubbed as “Kasangga,” which will last until June 23, Army spokesman Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

For this year, the Kasangga will train both forces in urban operations combat tracking; jungle warfare and survival training; long-range marksmanship; tactical combat casualty care; sensitive site exploitation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, and small unit leaders’ training through an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures.

The country has an existing Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia, which has been assisting the Philippine military, both in training and equipment.

The training focuses on urban operations and counterterrorism, which became a necessity right after Islamic extremists attacked Marawi City in 2017.

Last year, around 500 Filipino and Australian troops trained in urban operations at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan, home base of the Army’s First Scout Ranger Regiment, also under Kasangga.

The training, which lasted for two months, was participated by Scout Rangers and members of the 3rd Royal Australian Regiment. It focused on tactical combat casualty care and close quarter battle.

During the training, Scout Rangers shared their knowledge and skills in jungle operations with Australian servicemen, who also helped them sharpen their urban operations capabilities.

Kasangga is an annual bilateral training exercise aimed at bolstering the interoperability between the Philippine Army and the ADF.