Nyctophile comes out in the open

Nyctophilia is the Greek term for “loving the dark.” A nyctophile, on the other hand, is somebody who loves the night. More than just having an amorous relationship with what comes after the sun sets, Oliver Yulo likewise found a way to thrive and make good money out of the nightly meeting of late evenings and early mornings through clubbing.

“Music has always been my passion , though I operate other businesses , clubbing and the night life scene has been my core “shares the successful entrepreneur who is also a big name in the business of monitor panel screens and technology. “I am here because of my love of club music. If I don’t have the passionate interest in this industry I don’t think I will be here until now,” he explains.

Starting his deep involvement in the clubbing industry in 1996, the gutsy venturist then started putting together his own company, slowly and carefully putting together fellow nyctophiliacs like him to join his team. Aptly calling themselves, Night League Holdings, they now operate some of the biggest and most successful clubs in the Metro and beyond.

“Night League Holdings operates the newly-opened Kao and the iconic House Manila, both in Newport World Resorts; Balcony Music House in Poblacion, Makati; Qu, anoher club that we will be opening by the end of April; another premium club in Poblacion; Limitless, the billiard and recreation hall also in Newport World Resorts; Destino, a dive resort in Bauan, Batangas; Frontera in Tagaytay; and City Park Hotel in Bayani Road, Taguig. We’re also part of Amnesia in Ibiza. This is the group,” enumerates Yulo, who is the group’s appointed Chairman.

Group members say banding together at that time couldn’t have been more perfect. The early 1990’s saw a transition in the country’s night entertainment scene. Disco as a musical category was fading. “Discos” as places of enjoyment are also being phased out and were slowly being eaten up by “clubs.” Music changed to dance music which has since moved from House to Trance Music, new genres that the group actually had a hand in introducing to the Philippine market. Currently, what’s playing in clubs is known as Nu Disco, an electronic take on disco music, which draws heavily from the house music of the 1980s and 1990s and the classic disco tracks of the 1970s.

From its small beginnings, 27 years ago, the now multi-million peso clubbing empire is eyeing to expand to newer and bigger markets.

Yulo reveals: “We have some plans to expand in Bohol, in Boracay, Davao. That’s the plan of the group. If opportunity presents itself, we also plan to expand overseas. “

Joining Yulo in Night League are his partners Vanessa Francisco, who has been named as President; Anthony Garcia and Stephane Schweitzer as Managing Directors

Says Francisco, as the lone female member of the Group, which is said to be directed towards growing its global footprint: “I joined the group in 2011. I came in as a partner I didn’t know much about the clubbing industry when we opened Palladium in New World Hotel.

Then after a few years Oliver asked me to head the Marketing and PR side so I accepted the challenge .

From then on we started to build our Group , the guys are mainly in charge of business operations-the artist and music programming side.”

Despite the common notion that the nightclub business generally has a short lifespan of only about 1 to 2 years, the people behind Night League Holdings believe their establishments can actually outlive and outlast what’s average. They say they’re really around for the long haul.

“House Manila has already been operating for 8 years and is still running. Kao is the new baby and is still on its soft opening stage but it has shown to be one of the more promising outlets on our list.

Limitless Barcade is a total different concept and has been around for 5 years.

House Manila can now be considered the icon of clubbing in Metro Manila. We renovated recently in time for our 8th anniversary.

We constantly update the look.

It has a different vibe now. “

After staying in the dark for almost three decades, what prompts the group to finally come out, identify themselves and share their story?

“Before all this what we normally do is we promote our establishment and that’s it Fine. We’re still doing that. But now, we are gearing towards a new direction. We want our customers to know who are behind all these.

It’s a legitimate business and we are proud of what we do here. We also want the people to know this is who we are.

That’s the nature of the business- it’s purely entertainment. People have to know who are behind the businesses they patronise.

Who are these people ?” Yulo answers.

Now we know who.