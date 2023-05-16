Men’s floorball squad in gold medal match in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH—Floorball looks to join the Philippines’ late golden surge in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as the men’s team advanced to the finals Monday.

The squad completed a sweep of the pool stage after a 13-3 demolition of Cambodia at the Dinosaurs Alive here to clinch the top seed in the five-nation tiff and secure a place in the gold-medal match.

Also beating 2019 champion Thailand (6-4), Malaysia (8-3), and Singapore (2-1), the men’s crew, led by Kim Varga and Melvin Mendoza, finished the pool stage with a perfect 4-0 record.

The men’s team, which assured the Philippines its first medal in SEA Games floorball history, will tangle with Thailand for the gold in the final day of action Tuesday.

The women’s side qualified for the bronze-medal match after scoring a 14-3 win over Cambodia.

Enduring losses to Singapore (0-5) and Thailand (2-9) and figuring in a draw with Malaysia (2-2), the women’s squad cracked the winning column with a rout of the hosts.

The Philippines will battle Malaysia for the women’s bronze also on Tuesday.