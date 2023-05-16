LTO allows 3-year registration of motorcycles 200cc and below

byLorenz S. Marasigan
May 16, 2023
1 minute read
A worker unloads a batch of brand-new motorcycles from an assembly plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, in front of a shop along Quirino Highway in Lagro, Novaliches, Quezon City, in this file photo.
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has resumed the processing of new motorcycle registration with engine displacement of 200cc and below, which now has a validity of three years.

According to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jay Art Tugade, “more than a thousand” new units with an engine displacement of 200cc and below were registered through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) on Monday.

“Using the LTMS for the registration of these brand new motorcycles demonstrates how both the agency and the public benefit from the digitalization of LTO’s frontline services. We must maintain this momentum and expand it to make services for the public easier, simpler, and more convenient,” he said.

Last month, Tugade issued a memorandum circular that will lower the requirements for a three-year registration, noting that the new policy is “among the new measures designed to speed up processes and ease the public’s transactions with the agency.”

Before the policy was issued, only motorcycles with an engine displacement of 201 cc and above are entitled to three-year registration validity.

Tugade emphasized that the agency finds no safety concerns about the extension of the registration to motorcycles with lower engine piston displacement.

Citing LTO data, Tugade said an estimated 2  million new motorcycles with displacement 200cc and below are set to be registered this year. These will be the principal beneficiaries of the new policy.

The new policy will help reduce the costs of owning a motorcycle in the Philippines.

Image credits: PNA/Oliver Marquez



PNA/Oliver Marquez
