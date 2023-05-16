Lifter Tabique breaks 3 PHL records

PHNOM PENH—Dexter Tabique broke three Philippine records but his effort was only good for a bronze medal in men’s weightlifting at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium.

The Cebuano Tabique had difficulty going down in weight—from 102 to 89 kgs—and it showed despite the new national records of 140 kgs in snatch, 170 in clean and jerk and a total lift of 310 kgs.

He erased the previous record of 125, 170 and 295 John Kevin Padullo set last year in Hanoi.

Quoc Toan Nguyen of Vietnam claimed the gold medal with heaves of 115-190-345, all games’ records. Muhammad Zul Ilmi of Malaysia was second with a total lift of 328.

“I felt a bit nervous but I tried my best not to be overcome by emotions,” Tabique said.

National coach Tony Agustin said Tabique met his goal by competing in the 89-kg class for the first time.

“The goal is to put him in medal position in his new weight class, and he did it,” Agustin said.

Kristel Macrohon settled for fourth with lifts of 101 and 120 for a total of 221 kgs in the women’s +71 kg. class also on Tuesday.

Duangkasorn Chaidee of Thailand took the gold with 270 kgs, Nukmul Akmal of Indonesia placed second (263) and Si Ro Pha of Vietnam was third (246).

Vanessa Sarno (-71kgs) and Elreen Ando (-59kg) delivered the two golds for the Philippines, which also had four silvers, courtesy of Angeline Colonia (women’s 45 kg), Lovely Inan (women’s 49 kg), John Febuar Ceniza (men’s 61 kg) and Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 55 kg).