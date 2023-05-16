Lawmakers push ‘deep’ review of BFP fire truck procurement bidding process

Amid investigation into a questionable fire truck procurement bidding, a member of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety on Tuesday urged the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to review the terms of reference (TOR) and specifications in bidding out fire trucks to prevent allegations of irregularities in the agency’s procurement process.

Bicol Saro Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan, a former Assistant Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), said conducting this review and initiating change within the BFP will also help to finally end the perennial backlog of fire trucks in the country.

“Since 2006 when I was in the DILG and up to now, there is still a backlog. Why can’t we resolve this? And at the same time, we always have this issue—there’s always an issue about overprice, about favored bidders. These should end. Let’s have a proper TOR and specifications for all the processes that suppliers can follow,” Yamsuan told BFP Director Louie Puracan at the hearing conducted by the House Committee on Public Order and Safety.

Through the committee chaired by Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez, Yamsuan asked the BFP to submit documents listing and defining the functions of the units under the agency; the figures on its backlog on fire trucks; and its procurement plan for the current fiscal year.

The panel held the hearing to continue its inquiry, in aid of legislation into the BFP’s bidding process in procuring fire trucks. The probe stemmed from House Resolution 724 filed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Danniel Manuel seeking an investigation into the alleged restrictive and questionable fire truck procurement process of the BFP in line with its modernization program.

Yamsuan said the BFP should help Congress in determining how the agency can improve its capabilities and efficiently carry out the provisions of Republic Act 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act.

“You are the ones who will have to initiate change in your agency. You should initiate change. If you don’t change, nothing will happen. Our countrymen will end up in a pitiful state, as we all will be. It’s a reflection on us. What is happening to you is also a reflection on others in government. Because if you don’t do good, we also don’t do good. That’s why it’s better if we can fix this together,” he said.

For his part, Fernandez also pointed out that the winning bidder for the BFP’s fire truck procurement contract in question—Palmer Asia—is facing a criminal case for graft before the Sandiganbayan. The case also involves a procurement contract for fire trucks.

Among the other alleged irregularities questioned by lawmakers was the inclusion of the BFP of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its acquisition of fire trucks in some contracts and its omission in other similar deals, which was apparently why some suppliers were shut out in the bidding.

Meanwhile, Puracan explained that omitting the PPE in some of the contracts was the result of the BFP’s market study that showed that its P15 million approved budget for the procurement would not be sufficient because of “price escalation.”

He said that before the price escalation, the BFP chose to include PPEs in its procurement so that the total approved budget for the contract (ABC) of P15 million would be fully used.

But Fernandez doubted that this was the case considering that the supposed price escalation of about P4 million claimed by the BFP happened in a span of only seven months.

To settle the issue, Yamsuan directed Puracan to submit to the committee the documents supporting its claim of “price escalation.”

Based on documents submitted to the panel, the BFP has procured 562 fire trucks valued at P7.2 billion since 2018.