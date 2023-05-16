It’s official: Matteo Guidicelli moves to GMA

HE has been to various destinations. Finally, he is home.

Matteo Guidicelli has officially joined GMA Network after signing a contract with leading broadcast company on May 11. The actor, triathlete and host is set to take on new “missions” in the Kapuso Network with a series of projects with GMA Public Affairs.

GMA Network chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon led the stream of welcome messages for Matteo.

“We are happy that you are beginning a new chapter in your career with us,” said Gozon in his message to Matteo. “Your fans and supporters can definitely look forward to more of your projects in GMA, especially with Public Affairs. May the Lord guide your journey as a Kapuso.”

Matteo received a grand welcome from GMA executives in a contract-signing and media conference attended by GMA executive vice president and CFO Felipe S. Yalong; senior vice president for programming, talent management, worldwide, and support group, and president of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; first vice president of Public Affairs Nessa Valdellon; first vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso; vice president for Public Affairs Arlene Carnay; and vice president for talent management Joy Marcelo.

Matteo, who is genuinely excited to be a GMA artist, says he is grateful to the network for the warm welcome.

“I cannot find the words to describe the feeling. I am very blessed and happy na natuloy. I’m very excited for what is to come. You guys welcomed me very nicely. It was very touching. Honestly, I’ve never felt this kind of welcome at work. I am very excited to start my journey with GMA,” Matteo shared.

An advocate for nature and country, Matteo also looks forward to living one of the network’s core values.

“I’m also very excited to uplift the Filipino spirit [which is] one of GMA’s core values. I think that has been my advocacy since I joined the army five years ago. I am honored and blessed to be here. I am excited to uplift the Filipino spirit, and to show the world how beautiful a people we are and how beautiful of a country we are,” he added.

A patriot, explorer, and nature lover. Matteo’s love for country has led him to go through rigorous training as a scout ranger and Presidential Security Group reservist. He takes pride in the country’s natural wonders and vows to promote the beauty of the Philippines through his travels.

Now that he is joining the growing roster of GMA talents, Matteo cannot wait to share with his fans his new projects with the network’s Public Affairs arm.

“[It was ] not in my wildest dreams to be in the public affairs team because I started my career as an artista [actor]. I’m always on the entertainment side. When Ma’am Nessa and Atty. Gozon-Valdes approached me and told me that they think they have a spot for me in Public Affairs, I was like, OK, if you guys believe it, let’s go. I’m really excited to see what this journey will become, what kinds of doors will open and the things I’m going to do with Public Affairs,” shared Matteo.

Beginning May 15, Matteo will be part of the long-running morning show Unang Hirit as one of its hosts. Matteo cannot hide his excitement to be one of the UH barkada.

“Sobrang excited kasi unang-una, morning person ako. Pero medyo kinakabahan dahil ’yung mga hosts ng Unang Hirit pinapanood ko lang sa TV and online. In a few days, I’ll see them in real life. The team so far has been very welcoming and very nice to me. Hopefully, I can deliver and have a good time—and again, uplift the Filipino spirit. That’s the whole goal of everything.”

Matteo will also be part of GMA Public Affairs’ upcoming action-drama prime-time series Black Rider with Ruru Madrid. And with GMA Public Affairs being the home of world-class and award-winning Filipino documentaries, Matteo will be part of a documentary special about nature.

As he begins a new chapter of his life as a GMA talent, Matteo is grateful for the support of his fans.

“Maraming salamat, mga Kapuso—GMA Network, GMA Public Affairs, and to all the supporters out there. I think this is going to be an exciting journey. I hope you take the journey with me,” Matteo added.