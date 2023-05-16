House approves bill strengthening functions, powers of IPOPHL vs piracy and counterfeiting

IN order to respond to recent advances in technology, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved House Bill 7600 strengthening the powers and functions of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

Through viva voce voting, lawmakers approved the bill to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8293 to adopt some of the current best practices in the international community, and to fortify government efforts against piracy and counterfeiting.

The bill is expected to be approved on third and final reading next week.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda, principal author of the bill, said piracy in the online space is driven by three key elements, “First, content is digital, and therefore easy to save. Second, the medium is the Internet, so sharing is easy. Finally, social media amplifies sharing, so there is an element of virality to online piracy.”

“At this point, the concept of virality is very concrete to all of us after Covid-19. As we have seen with the pandemic, something viral starts with one ‘superspreader,’ after which content can proliferate very quickly. Once that happens, it becomes very difficult to contain it,” said Salceda.

“One pirated content becomes viral, it becomes very difficult to prevent other users from accessing it. Copyright laws become impossible to enforce on viral content. So, the point of any intellectual property enforcement law in the digital age must be to prevent infringement before it becomes viral,” he added.

Salceda said House Bill 7600 allows the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) to receive complaints and petitions to take down infringed content posted online, or to conduct site blocking.

“The complaints can be heard in a simplified manner that also adheres to the constitutional requirement of due process—including means for appeal. And within five days, the IPOPHIL can decide on the complaint, and 48 hours thereafter, compel an internet service provider to block the offending site,” he said.

“Let me assure stakeholders, however, that we have exhausted every means to ensure that this process, while quick, retains constitutional protections,” he added.

Salceda also emphasized the cost of online piracy.

“The creative industries already account for around 7.5 percent of GDP, with digital content creation contributing as much as 0.46 percent of GDP to the economy. It will continue to grow, but so will the cost of online piracy, already estimated to cost between 0.12 percent of GDP, or more than one-fourth the size of the total digital creatives sector. Without enforcement, piracy will kill this sector in its infancy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bill defines counterfeit goods as goods or materials including packaging bearing without authorization a trademark which is identical to a trademark validly registered with the IPOPHL or already declared as a well-known mark internationally or in the Philippines by a competent authority in respect of such goods or which cannot be distinguished in its essential aspects from such a trademark and which thereby violates the rights of the owner of the trademark in question.

The bill also authorizes the IPOPHL to perform the following enforcement functions:

Gather intelligence information related to the violations of RA 8293, conduct inquiry and investigation, and develop effective countermeasures to deter counterfeit or pirated goods or content;

Conduct visits during reasonable hours to establishments and businesses of activities suspected to be in violation of RA 8293 in accordance with prescribed procedures;

Develop a database of pending cases involving violations of RA 8293;

Undertake any or all of the specific enforcement actions coordinate with other government agencies and the private sector efforts on matters related to intellectual property rights enforcement;

Assist in the enforcement of orders, writs, and processes issued by the IPOPHL Bureau of Legal Affairs and the Office of the Director General;

Conduct monitoring activities related or relevant to intellectual property rights enforcement;

Exercise inter-agency special enforcement coordination functions; and

Such other powers and functions as may be necessary or incidental to the attainment of the purposes and objectives of RA 8293 or as may be assigned by the IPOPHL Director General.

The bill also increases the range of administrative fines that can be imposed by the Director of Legal Affairs from a minimum of P5,000 and a maximum of P150,000, to a minimum of P100,000 and a P1 million.

Also, the maximum additional fine for each day of continuing violation is raised from P1,000 to P10,000.

The bill also incorporates a new Section 216-A on Preventive Action on Online Infringement, which empowers the IPOPHL, after due notice and hearing, to disable access to an online location and prevent further access to an online location whose primary purpose or primary effect of which is to infringe copyright or facilitate copyright infringement;

The measure allows the copyright owner or the exclusive licensee of copyright i.e. the “eligible party” to submit an application to the IPOPHL to order the disabling of access to any infringing online location identified in the application.

It also incorporates a new Section 216-8 detailing the procedure of inquiry for preventive action on online infringement to be formulated by the IPOPHL.

The bill mandates the IPOPHL to promulgate the necessary implementing rules and regulations within 90 days from the effectivity of this proposal.