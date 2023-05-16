GSIS allots P814M for emergency loan in Davao

THE Government Service Insurance System announced it has offered emergency loan to active members and old-age and disability pensioners working or residing in Davao provinces.

The loan facility is being offered to members in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro and the municipalities of Caraga and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

The GSIS said that it allocated nearly P814 million for 36,155 active members and 4,539 pensioners in said areas affected by calamities such as floods and earthquakes.

The loan application is open until May 27. Members with existing emergency loan balance may borrow up to P40,000 to pay off their previous emergency loan balance and receive a maximum net amount of P20,000.