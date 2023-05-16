Government offers ₧25,000 loan for farmers, fisherfolk

For the coming dry season, a government agency has opened a loan facility loans for farmers and fishermen who may be affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

“Our individual farmers can borrow up to P25,000, and this is zero interest and payable in three years, up to P25,000 per borrower,” Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) Deputy Executive Director Cristina Lopez announced.

“For our agri business loan, our individual farmers can borrow up to P300,000,” she added.

Lopez also said that for any calamity, for that matter, “we need the farmers, those affected by the calamity, they need to have a ready livelihood as an alternative livelihood.”

“But their livelihood should be agri-based…because our support is really for food production,” she added.

Moreover, Lopez said for survival and recovery, a total P750 million is available for the year 2023.

In March, the Department of Agriculture (DA) launched a special loan program for farmers through its ACPC.

DA said that the beneficiaries are under the Optimization and Resiliency In the Onion Industry Network (ORION).

Moreover, the DA has handed a P10-million check to the Occidental Mindoro Cooperative Bank and a P3-million check to Rueda Onion Growers Association from Nueva Ecija.

The “AgriNegosyo Loan Program for Onion Farmers” is based on the directive of DA Secretary and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to boost the onion value chain.



Under the program, individual small farmers can borrow up to P300,000 per hectare with two hectares maximum.



For farmers’ co-operatives and associations, they can borrow up to 90 percent of their project cost up to P15 million.



The loan is zero interest and can be paid depending on the crop cycle and payback period of the project, the DA said.