Government eyes onion importation for ‘price stability’–DA exec

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is studying all options, including the possible importation of onions, to lower the rising prices in selected markets, an official said on Monday.

The DA said it is now coordinating with onion farmers to determine how they could lower the farm-gate price of the commodity currently priced at P100 to P120 per kilo.

“Onion’s farm-gate price is really quite high now. We are looking at how or if we could peg the farm-gate price at P100 per kilo, where our farmers already have their margins,” DA Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista said.

The DA, she added, also has to monitor the inflow and outflow of onion stocks in cold storage facilities, and check ports and markets to determine if there are smuggled onions being sold.

“Right now, we don’t see any imported onions. But all the angles are being looked into, so we are working on bringing down the price of onions for our consumers,” the official said.

The supply of red onions in the country is enough to last until November, while that of white onions may last until September, the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) said over the weekend.

For its part, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) called on the government to import white onions by July to avert a possible shortage and price increases.

As for red onions, the group said the importation could be done at a later time.

Meanwhile, Evangelista said the DA would consider importing the commodity for “price stability” purposes. However, she did not provide an estimated date as to when this will take place.

“We need to be able to maintain the supply. At the same time, we will check if the supply reaches the market itself. If this is enough, our price will be stable,” she added.