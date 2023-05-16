Gilas Pilipinas gains finals against host squad

PHNOM PENH—Justin Brownlee scored 34 points to lift Gilas Pilipinas to an 84-76 win over Indonesia Monday and into the gold medal match of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

Brownlee made back-to-back threes in a 14-0 run to turn a 74-70 deficit into an 84-74 lead as Gilas Pilipinas came from behind to oust the defending champions.

Gilas will battle for the gold medal match against Cambodia, which beat Thailand, 76-66, in the other semifinal pairing.

“Credit to the players for sticking with it. They didn’t give up. Indonesia is a hell of a team. They are a real team. They know each other very well. But tribute to the guys for their grit and not giving up,” said Gilas coach Chot Reyes.