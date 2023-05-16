Fil-Am nurse gets Marcos Jr. to autograph his father’s book

NEW YORK CITY—Dr. Dely Po Go, a multiawarded Filipino-American nurse who immigrated to the United States in the 1980s, received an unexpected surprise during her visit to Washington, D.C. Her 38-year-old book, “The Filipino Ideology,” which had been published by former Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was autographed by his son, Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

DR. Go had received the book as a gift from a friend who worked for the Marcos government during the 1980s.

When Go was invited to attend a Philippine Embassy Filipino Community event to meet President Marcos earlier this month, she decided to bring the book with her. Little did she know that she would meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. When the President diverted his exit out of the Ritz Carlton Ballroom, his entourage passed by Dr. Go’s seat at the back of the ballroom. When she showed him the book, he said that he remembers the book and then graciously autographed it for her.

“I was so surprised and honored to meet Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” said Go. “I just wanted to see him but never expected to meet him, and I never thought he would autograph the book. It was truly an unforgettable moment.”

The autographed book now holds special significance for Go, who cherishes it as a symbol of her Filipino heritage and her connection to Philippine history. “The book is more than just a book to me,” said Go. “It represents an important part of Philippine history and culture. They provide insight into the political ideology and vision of one of the most significant figures in Philippine history.”

For Dr. Go, the autographed book is a very meaningful artifact of Philippine history. As this year’s Grand Marshal of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day in New York City and Milan, Italy, her experience of meeting Marcos Jr. and having him autograph his father’s book was a poignant moment and serves as a reminder of the need to preserve and celebrate cultural heritage, and inspire diversity and inclusion.