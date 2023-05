There is a draft revenue regulation requiring online platform providers to impose creditable withholding taxes on their remittances to their partner seller/merchants for their sale of goods and services through the online platform. I’m not going to comment on this, as I’m not really a fan of the creditable withholding taxes. It suffices to say that the application of the creditable withholding tax system should be limited to only a few types of income payments, as it used to be, and perhaps to a limited class of payees.