DTI urges manufacturers, retailers to adhere to vape law or face closure

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned manufacturers and retailers against selling vape products that have “flavor descriptors,” which it deemed attractive to minors, following the confiscation of P3.5 million worth of illegal vape products.

DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo warned sellers of vape products of the prohibitions, including those which have flavor descriptors, among others, in accordance with Republic Act No. 11900 or the law regulating the importation, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and novel tobacco products.

The head of the DTI’s consumer protection arm said in a televised interview on Tuesday, “Well ang pinaka-talagang ipinagbabawal ay iyong maging attractive ito sa minors kaya bawal ang flavor descriptors.” (Well what is really prohibited are those that are attractive to minors, that’s why flavor descriptors are not allowed).

With this, Castelo said there is a need to strictly implement the age verification system among sellers of vape products.

In line with her call to avoid selling vape products with flavor descriptors, Castelo said the DTI’s enforcement teams cracked down on vape shops selling turon, frozen margarita, honey butter-flavored vape products as these contain “flavor descriptors.”

Section 12(j) of RA 11900 states that “the sale of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products and novel tobacco products that are packaged, labeled, presented, or marketed with flavor descriptors that are proven to unduly appeal, particularly to minors shall be prohibited.”

The said provision described flavor descriptor as “presumed to unduly appeal to minors if it includes a reference to a fruit, candy brand, dessert, or cartoon character.”

The head of DTI’s consumer protection arm further explained that the objective of RA 11900 is to help smokers who were initial users of “traditional tobacco.”

“It’s a cessation device para iyong mga gumagamit ng traditional tobacco ay ma-convert dito at tuluyan nang mapigilan iyong kanilang paninigarilyo,” Castelo stressed.

But the trade official cautioned against the growing curiosity among minors on the use of vape products as these products with flavor descriptors are now being sold in the market.

So far, at least P3.5 million worth of illegal vape products have been confiscated by DTI, Castelo said.

However, she noted that DTI’s Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) had to close down some vape stores in its recent crackdown operation in Valenzuela as these shops were found to be selling all types of prohibited vape products.

“Marami rin kasi na totally pinapasara na lang iyong tindahan kasi lahat ng tinda nila ay may violation kagaya noong nangyari sa Valenzuela—sarado na lang po iyong tindahan; hindi na natin iku-confiscate kasi isasara na lang ‘yung store,” the trade official said.

Meanwhile, Castelo said the trade department’s fair trade enforcement arm also issued notices of violation (NOVs) to around 22,000 online stores, including platforms and individual merchants, meaning they have to submit an explanation to DTI as to why they did not comply.

In a statement released last week, the DTI-FTEB said it has been conducting routine inspections following Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual’s directive to tighten watch over violations of Republic Act No. 11900.

These include the following violations of firms or shops, in-store and online: No signage to inform consumers against use of children and non-smokers; Selling vape products that target children, through flavors or cartoon characters; Selling vape products in locations with children, such as schools and playgrounds; No age confirmation process against children’s interests; and vape product ads that target children and non-smokers. -30—