DOH expects arrival of 391,000 doses of bivalent Covid-19 vaccines next week

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said that 391,000 doses of bivalent Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by next week.

“Nakapagbigay ng commitment yung bansang magbibigay sa atin [The country who wil be donating it already gave its commitment] that by next week, hopefully we receive it already,” Vergeire said.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine provides broad protection against the virus and is expected to provide better protection against Covid-19 caused by currently circulating variants.

Vergeire alao said that the lifting of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization ” doesn’t have any effect” if the country will be accepting the donations next week.

Likewise, Vergeire denied that the arrival of bivalent vaccines was delayed.

Meanwhile, Vergeire revealed that 5 vaccine manufacturers have submitted their application for a certificate of product registration (CPR) with the Philippine FDA.

On December 2022, AstraZeneca applied for a CPR, J&J in February this year, J&J, March- Pfizer, Zuellig applied for Moderna on April 26, and SpikoGen on March 30.

“All of these are applications, so hindi ‘yan sinasabi na natanggap na ‘yung application [that doesn’t mean that the application has been accepted already],” Vergeire said. She explained that the FDA has to evaluate if the application is worthy to be accepted for the processing of the CPR.

“Ibig sabihin naka-comply kayo, kumpleto. It doesn’t mean na ‘pag sinabi ko dito, natanggap na and naproseso na, [It means that you have complied. It doesn’t mean when I say here that it was accepted, it was already processed],” she reiterated.