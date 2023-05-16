DICT on track to reaching goal of 100-M SIM cards, Uy says

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) is on track in reaching its target of registering at least 100 million subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.

As of May 10, DICT Secretary Ivan E. Uy said over 95 million SIM card holders have registered.

“So, that is a very good number and we expect that in the next few months we will be able to hit our target already,” Uy said in a news conference in Malacañang on Tuesday.

DICT earlier said there are 169 million SIM subscribers covered by Republic Act (RA) No. 11934 or the SIM Registration Act.

However, Uy said they consider 50 million of the said SIM cards as “disposable” and likely to remain unregistered since they are used either for scams or telemarketing.

He stressed that there will no longer be an additional deadline extension for the registration beyond July 26, 2023.

Unregistered SIM Cards after the deadline will be deactivated.

DICT implemented a 90-day extension of the deadline last month upon the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to give more time for SIM card holders in isolated island provinces to register.

During the extension, it expects to register 15 to 20 million additional SIM Cards.

With a few months before the deadline, Uy revealed scammers have “re-programmed” their approach to capture subscribers’ data using fake links.

Some of the bogus links, he said, are used by unscrupulous individuals to access their e-wallets.

“So, do not fall for those scams, we’re hoping that our ‘kababayans’ would register quickly so that we can cut this method, this avenue of defrauding our kababayans by using the SIM card,” Uy said. -30-

Image credits: Petr Kratochvil





