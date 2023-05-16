Despite Covid uptick, PHL to remain open to tourists

The country will remain open to foreign tourists despite a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“The direction of the Philippines is forward and that is to ensure that we continue to open up the country to travel and tourism, that is the direction set by our President,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said in a news conference in Malacañang on Tuesday.

She noted the government policy is in line with the declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

The DOT chief, however, stressed that the necessary health protocols will remain in place to prevent the spread of infections in tourism activities.

“Of course, all the minimum health and safety standards are in place and this is also made sure of as far as compliance with our DOT-accredited establishments,” Garcia-Frasco said.

She made the pronouncement when asked if the government will impose stricter travel rules after the Department of Health (DOH) reported the number of new Covid-19 cases nationwide breached the 12,000 mark from May 8 to 14.

The tourism sector was among the most heavily affected industries by the lockdowns during the onset of the pandemic.

It only started to recover last year after the government started easing travel restrictions.

Garcia-Frasco said the government is now in the process of boosting the country’s tourism sector so it could continue generating government revenue and additional employment opportunities.

Last year, DOT said the tourism industry earned at least P1.74 trillion and generated at least 5.2 million local jobs. -30-

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





