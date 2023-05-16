Cricket nails second silver

PHNOM PENH—The Philippines’s lost to Thailand, 11-13, in the women’s T10 final to settle for silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the AZ Cricket Field.

The team is composed of Alex Bobbi Smith, April Rose Saquilon, Catherine Bagaoisan, Jennifer Alumbro, Jhon Kate Andreano, Joelle Galapin, Johannah McCall, Jonna Eguid, Riza Penalba and Romela Osabel.

It was still an excellent performance for the cricket team that made its SEA Games debut as the women’s 6-a-side team also captured a silver medal in cricket’s return to the biennial meet.