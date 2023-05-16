CPG Q1 profit hits ₧302.3M

Century Properties Group Inc. (CPG) on Monday said the recovery of most of its business segments allowed its income to rise by 21 percent to P302.38 million in the first quarter from the previous year’s P249.43 million.

Revenues for the period grew 28 percent to P3.33 billion from the previous year’s P2.61 billion.

“The sustained good performance of our first-home market business segment reflects well the strong market appetite for quality, strategically located, and affordable homes, which serves not only every Filipino’s aspiration but also helps address the big housing backlog that our government is also prioritizing,” CPG Executive Chairman Jose E. B. Antonio said.

“We remain bullish in terms of business expansion and implementation of our strategic plans for this segment which, in the process, create value for our stakeholders and support our government’s efforts towards nation-building.”

In recent months, CPG announced the expansion of its first-home market’s product to also offer socialized, economic, and mid-income high-quality residential projects, in addition to its affordable housing products.

CPG’s first-home market residential development segment contributed P1.6 billion or 48 percent to its total revenues. This segment’s contribution increased by 33 percent year-on-year.

The company also generated a 45-percent growth in revenues from its commercial leasing segment amounting to P312 million.

“We recently launched new projects, including Phirst Sights Bay Laguna, Phirst Editions Batulao Batangas and Phirst Centrale in Hermosa Bataan, and as we roll out more projects and new product lines North and South of NCR, we will continue to take opportunities to go on a nationwide scale which will be our ultimate goal to further accelerate growth,” Marco Antonio, CPG president and CEO, said.