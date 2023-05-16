Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments for gasoline, diesel

byBMPlus
May 16, 2023
1 minute read
Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:01PM.

Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by 0.35/L and diesel prices by 1.40/L.

Image credits: Cleanfuel



