Cleanfuel to implement price adjustments for gasoline, diesel

Cleanfuel will implement price adjustment, effective Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:01PM.
Cleanfuel will increase gasoline prices by 0.35/L and diesel prices by 1.40/L.
Image credits: Cleanfuel
As the saying goes, family is everything, and this is true for Team Kramer who lives by the proverb, family will always come first.
Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga– Clark Marriott’s Quan Spa bags yet another ASEAN award. The prestigious 2023 ASEAN Spa Services Award was presented to the hotel’s director of sales, Jenny Rivera, and assistant front office manager, Charmaine Soriano, by Department of Tourism 3 Regional Director Richard Daenos in Clark Freeport Zone.
More than 300 Ducatisti from over 20 Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs) from all over the Philippines gathered last Saturday to show strength in numbers and solidarity with the Ducati Global Community for the the 2nd We Ride As ONE Ducati Global event.