CCP Cine Icons honors Nora Aunor with special screening of ‘Bulaklak Sa City Jail’

CELEBRATING the 70th birth anniversary of National Artist Nora Aunor this May, the Cultural Center of the Philippines screens one of her iconic films and puts a spotlight on her significant contributions to the Philippine cinema industry.

Through its newest film program, called CCP Cine Icon, the premiere arts institution brings back to the silver screen the 1984 classic film Bulaklak sa City Jail on May 23, 1 to 4 pm, at the GSIS Theater in Pasay City. The special screening is free and open to the public.

Under the creative vision of director Mario O’Hara and written by writer Lualhati Bautista, the award-winning film depicts the situation of women in the city jail.

The 110-minute film follows the story of a woman who is charged with grievous murder and finds herself in desperate circumstances inside the jail while getting acquainted with fellow female prisoners sentenced for various offenses. While inside the jail, she finds out she is pregnant. Desperation pushes her to flee from the prison to give birth while the police pursue her.

Seasoned actress, singer and film producer, NA Nora Aunor has appeared in many acclaimed films, most notably Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo, Thy Womb, Dementia and Himala, the launching film of Cine Icon.

Launched in March, CCP Cine Icons is a special program of the CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division that honors the country’s newly-minted National Artists, including Nora Aunor, National Artist Marilou Diaz-Abaya who was known as one of the movers of the Second Golden Age of Philippine Cinema, and National Artist Ricky Lee who has penned several films, plays and novels.

The next Cine Icons will be on October 21, celebrating the life and works of National Artist Marilou Diaz. The venue will be announced as the event approaches.

More information is available at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.