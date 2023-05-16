2 more arnisasdors deliver gold medals in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH—Dexler Bolambao and Maria Ella Alcoseba saved the day for the country’s arnisadors with victories in the full contact live stick event in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday.

Bolambao battered Cambodia’ s Ty Prakponlue heavily to rule the men’s bantamweight division, 3-0, after the comely Alcoseba subdued Myanmar’s Moe Moe Aye, 3-0, in the same weight class for women.

Out of the 12 gold at stake in arnis, Filipino arnisadors have now collared four with Charlotte Ann Tolentino and Jedah Mae Soriano accounting for the other two.

Alcoseba earlier defeated Vietnam’s Thi Yen Linh Nguyen, 3-0, while Bolambao came out more aggressive in a 3-0 beating of Vietnam’s Van Phuong Pham.

The discipline of Anyo (forms) begins Tuesday with four golds at stake in the men’s and women’s individual and team events.

Tolentino trounced Moe Moe Aye, 2-0, in the finals of the women’s full contact padded stick bantamweight class while Soriano topped the lightweight division of the same discipline with a 2-0 triumph over Cambodia’s Suon Heangsela.

Soriano defeated Vietnam’s Thi Hong Nhung Dao in the semifinals, 2-0, and Tolentino got the better of Cambodia’s Peou Moonrila, 2-0, in their round-of-four clash at the Chroy Changvar Convention Hall.

