2 fishermen hurt as boat burns, sinks off Palawan

Two fishermen were injured when their fishing vessel caught fire following an explosion in the engine room off the waters of Cuyo Island in Palawan, a Philippine Coast Guard report said.

The FV Victor 89 was in the waters of Imalaguan Island, Barangay San Carlos when a blast hit its auxiliary engine that triggered a fire.

Members of the Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan, Cuyo Municipal Police Station and fishermen from Frabelle Fishing Corp. responded and secured its five crewmembers.

The PCG said two of the five rescued crewmen suffered first-degree burns and were taken to the Cuyo District Hospital in Palawan.

According to FV Victor’s crew, they left the Navotas Fish Port in Navotas City on May 2 for their fishing activities in the Sulu Sea.

The PCG said the fishing vessel was anchored when it was hit by the fire, prompting the vessel to sink at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Marine Environmental Protection Force of the PCG laid out an oil spill boom in order to control any possibility of an oil spill.