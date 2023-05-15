Written in 1865 by William Ross Wallace, “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle Is the Hand That Rules the World” is a poem that describes mothers as the guiding force in all things in the family. A book called “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Mothers, Sons, and Leadership” was published in 1985 to depict the influence of mothers on world leaders such as Thomas Jefferson and Winston Churchill.

To a large extent, mothers do wield much influence if not control over their children. Whether in politics or in government, there’s a significant number of women who can be considered as powerful mothers who have changed or are changing the world.

The more notable ones in the political spectrum include former US First Ladies Hilary Clinton and Michelle Obama, former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos and current First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos. In history, Melchora Aquino, considered as the “Mother of Katipunan,” largely influenced the revolutionary efforts when she took care of the sick and injured Katipuneros, despite her advanced age.

Largely unknown, except perhaps in the medical circle, Honoria Acosta-Sison is considered as the “Mother of Philippine Obstetrics.” One article describes Sison as “the first Filipino woman physician, first Filipino woman graduate of an American Medical School and first Filipino woman obstetrician.”

Talking about doctors, as a side note, I pay tribute to the achievements of my niece, Tamara Voor-Damrel, who recently earned a medical degree with honors at the University of Texas in Dallas while being a doting mother at the same time! What a feat made possible only with the loving support of her husband Stevie Damrel and her proud parents, Thomas and Ione Mison Voor. Incidentally, my sister, Ione Mison Voor managed to do a similar feat herself as she raised four children in the US while being gainfully employed as an accountant in Florida!

Among the many mothers in our extended family, one mother truly stands out! In every family gathering, Ione Bueno Deregla Mison never fails to proudly proclaim “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle Is the Hand That Rules the World” as her unique yet subtle way of reminding us of the impact of mothers on their children.

Collectively, mothers nurture and mold the next generation in society! Based on how my siblings and I turned out to be, our mother indeed ruled our world by rocking the cradle, metaphorically speaking. She did so while being a full-time professor to boot!

In one of his publications, President David O. McKay of Brigham Young University wrote that for a woman to be a successful wife and mother, she must have certain qualities, aside from being responsible for the physical welfare of her children. According to McKay, a successful mother must have the qualities of a teacher—one who is a disciplinarian but “wisely guides her children in their quest for truth and knowledge.”

In school, while my mother was known as strict yet reasonable, at home, she serves as a calming confidant, a cool counselor, and, sometimes, a charming comedian to those around her. My mother provided me with emotional support and comfort during the dark days in my own personal life. For me, my mother was not only the “hand that rocked the cradle” but was also the “rock that stabilized the heart” when mine was broken.

As I am not sure whether my mother knows the centuries-old poem by Wallace, an excerpt of such meaningful poem is apt for reproduction below:

“Woman, how divine your mission Here upon our natal sod! Keep, oh, keep the young heart open Always to the breath of God! All true trophies of the ages Are from mother-love impearled; For the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world.”

Truly, the trophies in our lives are because of a mother’s love as in the case of Atty. Nathaniel Nolasco Diaz. He honored his late mother, a public school teacher, when he passed the 2023 Bar exams. Despite the death of his mother in 2020 while he was still earning his law degree from the Arellano University, he attributed his “trophy” in the legal profession to his mother. In an interview, Diaz shared some lessons in life that his mother shared with him. Foremost of which, in his own words, his mother taught him—“huwag makalimot na magpray, more on kay God, laging i-acknowledge si God sa lahat ng bagay.”

Acknowledging the power of Almighty God, as in the case of Atty. Diaz, was also displayed by prominent mothers in the Bible, such as Hannah, Sarah, and, of course, Mother Mary. Hannah invoked the power of prayers to be blessed with a child. Over time, the Lord gave Hannah a son, Samuel, who became a great prophet. Sarah, though barren and old, conceived and gave birth to Isaac, thus exemplifying the gift of patience for all to wait on God. Mary, the most revered mother in the Bible being the human mother of Jesus, accepted God’s will for her life despite suffering ignominy in the process of an immaculate conception. As a mother, Mary showed obedience and submission to God’s will.

She may not know it every time she boldly says “the hand that rocks the cradle…” but my mother Ione has truly lived and is living up to what Proverbs 11:16 tells us—“A woman of gentle grace gets respect.” And most certainly, she has carried her divine mission of opening our young hearts “to the breath of God,” the best legacy any mother could ever give to her children.

