Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell last week as investors pocketed the gains they made despite the better-than-expected GDP growth of the Philippines and the easing of inflation in the United States.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index declined 107.51 points to close at 6,578.15 points.

Volume of trade was still anemic, averaging only at P4.68 billion. Foreign investors, who accounted for half of the trades, were net sellers at P691.16 million.

Almost all of the sub-indices were down, with the exception of the Holding Firms index that gained 12.92 points to close at 6,536.95 points.

The broader All Shares index fell 45.11 to 3,510.95, the Financials index declined 36.50 to 1,851.67, the Industrial index decreased 159.16 to 9,437.97, the Property index was down 82.62 to 2,715.15, the Services index shed 32.46 to 1,569.38 and the Mining and Oil index plunged 377.54 to 10,291.35.

For the week, losers edged gainers 143 to 83 and 29 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Concrete Aggregates Corp. B shares, Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. A and B, Asiabest Group International Inc., Citystate Savings Bank Inc., Jackstones Inc., Macay Holdings Inc. and TKC Metals Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., Pacifica Holdings Inc., Alternergy Holdings Corp., Monde Nissin Corp., AllHome Corp., Manila Broadcasting Co. and LFM Properties Corp.

This week

Trading is expected to be choppy this week as investors weigh the latest MSCI rebalancing, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) interest rate pronouncements on Thursday and risks of a US debt ceiling impasse.

“With the first quarter earnings season practically over and the market largely expecting the Monetary Board to hold its key policy rate at 6.25 percent, there is not much in the way of news flows that can drive a sustainable rally this week,” Juan Paolo Colet, managing director at China Bank Capital Corp., said.

“While investors would certainly welcome a strong indication of an end to the BSP rate hike cycle and a path for rate cuts in the second half of the year, it is likely for our central bank policymakers to be reserved in their outlook until they see a continued drop in inflation.”

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said a pause in the BSP’s monetary tightening may help the market end next week on a positive note but another rate hike may keep the market moving on a downward bias.

“Inflation has been on a decline after peaking at 8.7 percent last January. However, our strong labor market and respectable first quarter 2023 GDP growth gives the BSP room to hike rates.” He said the index will probably attempt to recover the 6,600 level, and a failure to do so could lead to a retest of the 6,500 area where we expect bargain hunting to emerge.

Stock picks

Maybank Securities gave a buy rating on the stock of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AP) after its first quarter results has beat forecasts, strengthening its buy on the stock.

“We lift our 2023/2024 expected net income forecasts by 18 percent and 11 percent, respectively to factor in a higher average selling price of P6.5 to P7 per kilowattt hour, from P5- 6 per kwh previously,” it said.

“Our higher 2023, 2024 earnings forecast raises our target price to to P46. AP is currently trading at an attractive 8.8 times.”

AboitizPower’s shares closed at P37.55 apiece.

Meanwhile, it also gave a buy rating on the stock of Bank of the Philippine Islands after its net income for the first quarter of P12.1 billion was in line with its estimates.

“We raise our 2023 net income forecast by 3.8 percent to reflect lower provisions. This, coupled with higher sustainable growth rate resulting from our lower dividend payout assumption of 25 percent from 30 percent, raises our target price by 14 percent to P123. Maintain buy due to healthy earnings growth outlook,” it said.

BPI’s shares were last traded at P104.20 apiece.