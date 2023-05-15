Soriano, Tolentino bag arnis gold medals

PHNOM PENH—Jedah Mae Soriano and newcomer Charlotte Ann Tolentino started the country’s campaign in arnis with a bang in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall A.

Soriano, a 2019 SEA Games gold medalist, beat Cambodian Suon Heangsela to capture gold in the padded stick female -55 kgs event while Tolentino ruled the female padded stick -50 kg final after beating Moe Moe Aye of Myanmar.

“My biggest motivation is my family to win the gold medal,” Soriano, 23, said. “I come from a poor family that’s why I really need to work very hard. I am happy I was able to defend my title here in Cambodia.”

The Philippines went 2-of-4 at the start of the arnis competitions with Ezekiel Habig settling for bronze in 60 kgs padded stick male event and Noah Gonzales also placing third in male 60 kg padded stick event.

Myanmar’s Si Thu Maung won gold in male padded stick 60 kg finals against Cong Quoc Van while Vietnamese Dinh Quyet Bui trounced Cambodia’s Yong Mengly to take home the gold in padded stick male 65 kg clash.

On Monday, the male and female live stick competitions will begin while the men and women forms will commence on Tuesday.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





