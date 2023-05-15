Sen. Imee airs caution on DA biofertilizer MO supposedly to hike yield, protect soil

SEN. Imee Marcos is urging the Department of Agriculture (DA) to review its Memorandum Order (MO) No. 32 that limits the type of fertilizer farmers could use.

On April 27, MO 32 was signed to promote the distribution of yet-to-be-named biofertilizers to farmers nationwide in place of inorganic urea.

The farmers first approached the senator’s office about the matter, apparently fueled by fears that rice production would be endangered by the said government biofertilizer project.

“Biofertilizer does benefit the soil but will it match previous levels of rice production?” asked the senator.

The El Niño phenomenon also poses a threat to rice production, especially since there are expected reductions in the supply of water for irrigation from the Angat Dam, Marcos said.

“Biofertilizers need to be tested first if they can really lower costs and increase rice production,” she pointed out.

“The numerical data in MO 32 must be carefully recalculated so that the purpose of using biofertilizer in rice production can be closer to reality,” the senator added.

Moreover, Marcos mentioned that the price of P2,000 per kilo for urea in MO 32 is 33 percent to 82 percent higher than the prevailing market price of only P1,100 to P1,500.

In a separate document on the DA’s guidelines for suppliers, it was shown that the price of P6,000 per five-gram pack of microbial-based biofertilizer is more expensive than urea.

As for predicting rice harvests, Marcos mentioned that the uncertain content of nitrogen in biofertilizers is the reason why it may be less reliable than the clear 46-0-0 NPK (nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium) ratio of urea that farmers use in planting.

Moreover, DA regional field offices are authorized to decide which brand of biofertilizer to distribute to farmers, which may open avenues for corruption or a source of corruption.

“Farmers know what is the best fertilizer to use,” Marcos said.

“The government should maintain the system of giving cash vouchers for subsidies on fertilizers,” she added.

Marcos warned that if the biofertilizer fails to fulfill the promised increase in rice production under MO 32, the government might end up importing more rice that will reduce the income of our farmers.

“Farmers are happier today, with the farm-gate price of rice at P22 per kilo. If biofertilizer can compensate for this, why not!” she added.