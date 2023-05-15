Phinma income down 2% in Q1

Phinma Corp. said its income in the first quarter declined by 2 percent to P484.56 million from last year’s P493.46 million, but the company said it expects stronger growth in the coming months.

Consolidated revenue for the period grew 6 percent to P4.78 billion from the previous year’s P4.49 billion.

Core net income, which excludes revaluation adjustments and nonrecurring items, grew by 15 percent to P558.49 million from P448.14 million last year.

“The strong topline growth we saw in the full year of 2022 has continued in the first three months of this year. We had to address the headwinds but we were also able to ride the tailwinds in our industries,” Phinma President and COO Chito B. Salazar said.

“The numbers we report today reflect the capability of Phinma and the people that make up our company to persevere through the challenges to be able to serve our customers.”

Phinma Education Holdings Inc. posted consolidated revenues of P1.49 billion for the three-month period, 48 percent higher from last year, driven by a 30 percent year-on-year increase in total enrollment during the second semester during the current school year.

The growth, the company said, made Phinma Education the largest tertiary education network in the country.

Although the increase in enrollment resulted in higher salary expenses for the period, Phinma Education was able to temper overall operating cost increases, causing its consolidated net income to double to P431.05 million P216.16 million last year.

The construction materials group, composed of Union Galvasteel Corp., Philcement Corp. and Phinma Solar Energy Corp. posted combined revenues of P3.2 billion for the first quarter, while combined net income of the group for the period was at P161.67 million.

This is attributed to soft construction demand that persisted in the beginning of the quarter, as construction activities only started to pick up in March.

In its affiliate, Phinma Property Holdings Corp., the company had an equitized a net loss of P41.04 million during the period compared to an income of P23.15 million during the same period last year.

Equitized net income in Coral Way City Hotel Corp. reached P2.25 million, a significant turnaround from the same period last year, as the company continues to benefit from the continued recovery of the leisure, corporate and meetings/conventions market segments.

“The Phinma Group looks forward to sustained growth for the rest of the year across its business units, which is expected to be driven particularly by the large underserved market outside Metro Manila,” the company said.

Phinma Education plans to continue its robust enrollment growth trajectory in the school year 2023-2024 and has been undertaking various capacity expansion projects required to meet this forecasted demand. As public and private construction activities have begun to pick up in March and cost pressures are stabilizing, the construction materials group is optimistic it has significant room for growth. The group has several projects in its pipeline that are aimed towards capturing growing demand through increasing capacity, improving accessibility, and broadening its product mix.

Phinma Properties, meanwhile, wants the group to leverage synergies across its business units.

With the national government foreseeing a full recovery of domestic tourism this year, the company expects the significant improvement in the performance of its hotels to continue as well.

“Phinma is always looking for ways to make lives better for more and more families through our businesses in education, construction materials, property development, and hospitality. We have always believed that there are opportunities to do well and do good at the same time by addressing gaps in our society,” company chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. said.